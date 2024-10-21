Toth Financial Advisory Corp Sells 2,911 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp cut its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,911 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $5,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 294 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 660.5% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 327 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on TROW shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $106.00 to $102.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price (down previously from $121.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:TROW traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $114.29. 400,441 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,250,101. The company has a market capitalization of $25.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $107.54 and a 200 day moving average of $111.96. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.43 and a 1-year high of $122.27.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 28.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.83, for a total value of $1,230,772.27. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 123,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,712,255.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.83, for a total transaction of $1,230,772.27. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 123,624 shares in the company, valued at $12,712,255.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 484 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $50,689.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,459,831.47. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

