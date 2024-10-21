TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Shares Acquired by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $7,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRU. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 237.5% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 32.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 963.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 156.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 857 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total transaction of $38,709.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,837.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total value of $38,709.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,186 shares in the company, valued at $686,837.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 3,173 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total value of $303,275.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,926 shares in the company, valued at $1,904,527.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,715 shares of company stock valued at $1,299,729 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRU traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $106.88. 257,042 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,571,875. The company has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. TransUnion has a one year low of $42.09 and a one year high of $108.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.79.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.13. TransUnion had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -33.07%.

A number of brokerages have commented on TRU. Barclays lifted their target price on TransUnion from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on TransUnion from $97.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group initiated coverage on TransUnion in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of TransUnion from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransUnion presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.71.

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

