Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Price Target Raised to $300.00 at Roth Mkm

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Roth Mkm from $240.00 to $300.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Roth Mkm’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.58% from the stock’s current price.

TRV has been the subject of a number of other reports. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $250.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $238.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.16.

TRV traded down $5.90 during trading on Monday, hitting $259.55. 619,461 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,315,755. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $231.88 and a 200 day moving average of $219.52. Travelers Companies has a 12-month low of $157.33 and a 12-month high of $269.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.62.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.45. The firm had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies will post 17.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.44, for a total transaction of $2,114,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,820,409.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

