Triad Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Triad Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 12,168.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,168 shares during the quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TLT. Motco acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $92.69. 14,660,569 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,359,195. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $82.42 and a twelve month high of $101.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.96.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.3128 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

