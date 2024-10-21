Triad Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 13,491 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Triad Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 393,404 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,491 shares during the period. Fidelity Total Bond ETF makes up 9.8% of Triad Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Triad Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $18,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FBND. Country Trust Bank grew its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 5,960,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,816,000 after buying an additional 672,872 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,042,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,958,000 after buying an additional 353,138 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 27.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,824,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,818,000 after buying an additional 825,448 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 4,145.0% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,544,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,692,000 after buying an additional 3,461,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,874,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,149,000 after acquiring an additional 65,956 shares during the period.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FBND traded down $0.26 on Monday, reaching $45.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 411,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,336,350. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $42.45 and a twelve month high of $47.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.60. The stock has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19.

About Fidelity Total Bond ETF

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

