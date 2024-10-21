Triad Wealth Partners LLC Raises Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Triad Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 510,175.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,407 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Triad Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Triad Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $4,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,776,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,320,751,000 after buying an additional 861,704 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,380,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,356,000 after acquiring an additional 420,007 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,258,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,111,000 after purchasing an additional 200,427 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,539,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,516,000 after buying an additional 139,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,424,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,313,000 after buying an additional 47,074 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE traded down $1.70 on Monday, reaching $199.04. 141,350 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 684,809. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $147.23 and a fifty-two week high of $201.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $194.63 and a 200 day moving average of $187.25.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

