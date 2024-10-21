Trilogy Capital Inc. Has $2.58 Million Stock Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Trilogy Capital Inc. decreased its position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 72,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 669 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $2,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 510.7% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ALLY opened at $35.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.62 and a 200-day moving average of $39.13. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.54 and a 12 month high of $45.46. The company has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.39.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.38. Ally Financial had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Ally Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $49.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Raymond James raised Ally Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Ally Financial from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Ally Financial from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.63.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

