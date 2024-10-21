Uniswap Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $187.85 Million (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 21st. Uniswap has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion and approximately $187.85 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uniswap token can currently be purchased for about $7.59 or 0.00011135 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Uniswap has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000211 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00008951 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $72.33 or 0.00106124 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000085 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001442 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 911.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,294,744 tokens. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 600,294,743.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 7.69565628 USD and is up 4.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1108 active market(s) with $190,664,686.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

