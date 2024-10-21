Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by Gerber LLC

Gerber LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,929 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 3.1% of Gerber LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Gerber LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 376.0% during the second quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded down $1.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $287.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,551,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,001,613. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $202.44 and a twelve month high of $289.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $278.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $267.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

