Venture Visionary Partners LLC Has $20.35 Million Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC reduced its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 260,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,547 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $20,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HCR Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 16,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 27.9% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 60.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 336,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,472,000 after acquiring an additional 127,082 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.1% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Finally, Aspiriant LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.8% in the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 431,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,008,000 after acquiring an additional 58,960 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

BATS:IEFA traded down $0.93 on Monday, reaching $75.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,087,212 shares. The firm has a market cap of $118.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.48. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

