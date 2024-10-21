Venture Visionary Partners LLC Has $6.89 Million Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,311 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $6,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steph & Co. raised its position in Adobe by 63.8% in the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 77 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Strategic Planning Group LLC raised its position in Adobe by 24.2% in the first quarter. Strategic Planning Group LLC now owns 6,510 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Adobe by 8.7% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 675 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 481 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total transaction of $258,297.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,556,346. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.58, for a total value of $13,039,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 357,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,569,166. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 481 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total transaction of $258,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,556,346. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,608 shares of company stock worth $17,486,391 in the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $2.81 on Monday, reaching $497.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,676,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,209,247. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $535.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $515.91. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $433.97 and a 52-week high of $638.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.66, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.29.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 42.82%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.8 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADBE. Barclays increased their price target on Adobe from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Adobe from $560.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $660.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $606.40.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

