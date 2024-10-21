Venture Visionary Partners LLC Has $8.84 Million Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $8,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. City Holding Co. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 40,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,345,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 46,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 2,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. True North Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 6,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded down $2.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $186.54. 4,311,577 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,296,437. The company has a market cap of $329.41 billion, a PE ratio of 55.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.63. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $135.85 and a one year high of $199.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $194.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.81.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.08. AbbVie had a return on equity of 203.66% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 183.98%.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In related news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total transaction of $12,403,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 446,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,299,645.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABBV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on AbbVie from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $203.00 price target for the company. William Blair raised AbbVie to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America increased their price objective on AbbVie from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.47.

View Our Latest Research Report on ABBV

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.