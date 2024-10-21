Venture Visionary Partners LLC Increases Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

SPYG stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $84.82. 1,559,165 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,251,732. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.14 and a 200-day moving average of $78.08. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $56.78 and a 1 year high of $84.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

