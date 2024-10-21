Venus USDC (vUSDC) Price Hits $0.0246

Venus USDC (vUSDC) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 21st. One Venus USDC token can currently be bought for $0.0246 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Venus USDC has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Venus USDC has a total market capitalization of $108.75 million and $117.30 million worth of Venus USDC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Venus USDC Token Profile

Venus USDC’s total supply is 4,424,925,631 tokens. Venus USDC’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Venus USDC is app.venus.io/dashboard. The official message board for Venus USDC is medium.com/venusprotocol.

Venus USDC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus USDC (vUSDC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus USDC has a current supply of 4,463,710,945.309238. The last known price of Venus USDC is 0.02457596 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus USDC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus USDC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Venus USDC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

