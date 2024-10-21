Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Acquires 3,150 Shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV – Free Report) by 22.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 62.3% during the second quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 235,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,054,000 after buying an additional 90,226 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,159,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,002,000 after acquiring an additional 35,640 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 102.7% in the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 48,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 24,680 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Finally, Curran Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 289,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,408,000 after purchasing an additional 15,876 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global SuperDividend US ETF alerts:

Global SuperDividend US ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

DIV traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.55. The stock had a trading volume of 85,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,600. Global SuperDividend US ETF has a one year low of $15.37 and a one year high of $18.83. The company has a market capitalization of $662.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.71.

Global SuperDividend US ETF Profile

The Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (DIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of 50 high-dividend, low-volatility securities. DIV was launched on Mar 11, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global SuperDividend US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global SuperDividend US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.