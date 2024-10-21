Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Trims Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC cut its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 25.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,869 shares during the quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Beacon Wealthcare LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.9% in the first quarter. Beacon Wealthcare LLC now owns 63,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,181,000 after acquiring an additional 11,387 shares during the last quarter. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC now owns 7,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $340,000. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $82.49. 356,226 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,052,984. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $80.80 and a 52-week high of $83.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.01. The firm has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2883 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

