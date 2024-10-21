Wealth Effects LLC Reduces Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Wealth Effects LLC reduced its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,195 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RTX in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,837,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 7.3% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in RTX by 126.9% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 175,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,134,000 after purchasing an additional 98,248 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in RTX by 174.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 365,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,646,000 after purchasing an additional 232,103 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. acquired a new position in RTX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $602,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on RTX shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of RTX from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded RTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $109.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on RTX from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of RTX from $491.00 to $467.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of RTX from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.50.

RTX Stock Down 0.7 %

RTX stock traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $125.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,290,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,769,292. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.95, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. RTX Co. has a 52-week low of $72.52 and a 52-week high of $127.00.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 3.12%. The firm had revenue of $19.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. RTX’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. RTX’s payout ratio is 98.82%.

Insider Activity at RTX

In other RTX news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 17,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.87, for a total transaction of $2,018,265.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,855 shares in the company, valued at $4,463,273.85. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 4,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $482,790.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,090,026. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 17,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.87, for a total value of $2,018,265.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,463,273.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,333 shares of company stock valued at $20,861,880 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

See Also

