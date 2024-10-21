Wealth Effects LLC Sells 134 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Wealth Effects LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the second quarter worth $31,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the second quarter worth $33,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the second quarter worth about $46,000. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CHD traded down $0.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $103.82. 233,436 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,359,114. The company has a market capitalization of $25.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.53. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.25 and a 1-year high of $110.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.04.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.2838 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CHD

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 59,328 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.37, for a total transaction of $5,895,423.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,179.03. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Profile

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.