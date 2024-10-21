Wells Fargo & Company Raises Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Price Target to $29.00

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 35.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

NASDAQ:CLMT traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 448,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,986. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -306.00 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.36. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a twelve month low of $9.97 and a twelve month high of $25.29.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Calumet Specialty Products Partners’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the first quarter worth about $119,000. Deuterium Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $159,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 9.5% during the second quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 11,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 34.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calumet, Inc manufactures, formulates, and markets a diversified slate of specialty branded products and renewable fuels to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. It operates through Specialty Products and Solutions; Montana/Renewables; and Performance brands segments.

