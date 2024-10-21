Western Financial Corp CA Buys 40 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Western Financial Corp CA grew its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,492 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. TransDigm Group accounts for about 1.2% of Western Financial Corp CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Western Financial Corp CA’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $2,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,640 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 6.2% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 837 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TDG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,425.00 to $1,483.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,524.00 to $1,577.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,390.00 to $1,350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,448.41.

TDG traded down $13.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1,384.00. 91,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,915. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,356.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,304.39. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $811.42 and a 1-year high of $1,451.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.43.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.77 by $1.23. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 66.70% and a net margin of 21.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $75.00 per share. This is an increase from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $32.50. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th.

In other TransDigm Group news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,228.24, for a total value of $12,282,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,019,981.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,228.24, for a total value of $12,282,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,019,981.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,376.42, for a total value of $7,531,770.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,659,098.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,944 shares of company stock valued at $35,823,485 in the last ninety days. 4.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

