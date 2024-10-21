Western Financial Corp CA Cuts Stock Position in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Western Financial Corp CA lessened its position in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 614,680 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 36,716 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Financial Services accounts for approximately 17.9% of Western Financial Corp CA’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Western Financial Corp CA’s holdings in Enterprise Financial Services were worth $31,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 87.4% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,927 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 9.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth about $178,000. 72.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard Sanborn sold 94,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total transaction of $5,094,409.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 139,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,493,185.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EFSC stock traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $51.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,536. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 52-week low of $32.97 and a 52-week high of $54.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.71.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.15. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 19.61% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $156.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.41 million. Research analysts predict that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada, and New Mexico. It provides checking, savings, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

