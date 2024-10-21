Western Financial Corp CA Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Western Financial Corp CA grew its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 299.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,914 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,433 shares during the period. Western Financial Corp CA’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Palouse Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,493 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. 1858 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 13.9% during the third quarter. 1858 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,538 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 30.0% in the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

QCOM traded down $3.03 on Monday, reaching $167.89. The company had a trading volume of 4,295,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,023,907. The company has a fifty day moving average of $169.11 and a 200-day moving average of $182.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $187.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.28. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $104.33 and a one year high of $230.63.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.21. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 23.32%. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 45.70%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.95, for a total transaction of $497,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,437 shares in the company, valued at $8,535,970.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total transaction of $1,358,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 213,364 shares in the company, valued at $36,229,207.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.95, for a total value of $497,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,535,970.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,245 shares of company stock worth $3,679,407. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QCOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Susquehanna dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.92.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

