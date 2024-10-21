Western Financial Corp CA Raises Stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Western Financial Corp CA raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,206 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,020 shares during the quarter. Western Financial Corp CA’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IUSB. McAdam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 11,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Bush Investment Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bush Investment Group LLC now owns 57,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 34,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of IUSB stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $46.08. 1,563,267 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,983,533. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $42.56 and a 12-month high of $47.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.78.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.1569 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

