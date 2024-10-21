Whittier Trust Co. Acquires 1,617 Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,436 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $15,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in TopBuild during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in TopBuild during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of TopBuild by 87.3% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 133 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of TopBuild by 27.4% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 293 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BLD. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of TopBuild from $435.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com cut TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on TopBuild from $470.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of TopBuild from $410.00 to $395.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of TopBuild from $525.00 to $515.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TopBuild currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $446.89.

BLD stock traded down $24.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $390.72. 185,273 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,251. TopBuild Corp. has a one year low of $217.08 and a one year high of $495.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $389.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $404.02.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $5.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.68 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 21.08 EPS for the current year.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

