Whittier Trust Co. Boosts Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 361.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,326 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $20,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% in the third quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC now owns 697 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,027 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Hoxton Planning & Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 534 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,400 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.13, for a total transaction of $641,382.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Henry L. Charlton sold 40,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.84, for a total transaction of $19,591,902.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,461,006.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.13, for a total transaction of $641,382.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,120 shares of company stock valued at $25,528,753 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ISRG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $495.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $520.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $503.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $466.00 to $549.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $380.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $513.74.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

NASDAQ ISRG traded down $1.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $520.13. 874,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,475,606. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $254.85 and a 12-month high of $523.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.07, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $483.85 and a 200-day moving average of $438.56.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.24. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

