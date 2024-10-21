Whittier Trust Co. Has $25.33 Million Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 187,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,261 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $25,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,558,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $266,040,000 after purchasing an additional 426,093 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,319,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $677,007,000 after purchasing an additional 237,347 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 17.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,550,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $238,841,000 after buying an additional 232,494 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at about $39,517,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,145,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $179,490,000 after buying an additional 194,974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

VLO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $175.00 to $171.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Valero Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $172.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Piper Sandler lowered Valero Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $169.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.60.

VLO traded down $1.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $135.60. 1,289,512 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,983,874. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.39. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $119.88 and a 12-month high of $184.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $139.77 and a 200 day moving average of $151.38.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.11. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $34.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

