Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 153,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,912 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $15,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 11,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 4,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denver Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA XBI traded down $1.70 on Monday, hitting $98.13. 5,524,126 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,466,044. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $63.80 and a twelve month high of $103.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.08 and a 200 day moving average of $94.37.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

