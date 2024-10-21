Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $10.97 Million Stock Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,925 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $10,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FTV. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 19.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,463,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $554,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,245 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,244,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $537,119,000 after buying an additional 1,999,792 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,668,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,726,000 after buying an additional 205,893 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,641,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,721,000 after buying an additional 168,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Fortive by 3.8% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,565,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,099,000 after buying an additional 94,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortive alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on FTV shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Fortive from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. TD Cowen raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Fortive in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.36.

Fortive Stock Performance

Fortive stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $77.03. The company had a trading volume of 770,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,847,916. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $27.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.50 and a 200-day moving average of $74.99. Fortive Co. has a 52 week low of $63.05 and a 52 week high of $87.10.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. Fortive had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Fortive’s payout ratio is presently 12.65%.

Insider Activity

In other Fortive news, SVP Jonathan L. Schwarz sold 14,223 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.80, for a total transaction of $1,049,657.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,161 shares in the company, valued at $5,030,281.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Fortive news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 6,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total value of $508,141.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,391 shares in the company, valued at $5,433,135.73. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan L. Schwarz sold 14,223 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.80, for a total value of $1,049,657.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,030,281.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Fortive

(Free Report)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.