Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Raises Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 103,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,058 shares during the period. Eaton comprises about 0.9% of Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $34,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Breakwater Investment Management grew its holdings in Eaton by 1,560.0% in the second quarter. Breakwater Investment Management now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eaton Stock Performance

NYSE:ETN traded down $1.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $346.19. 715,601 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,107,643. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $193.26 and a 12 month high of $349.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $314.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $316.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 21.45%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eaton news, Director Dorothy C. Thompson purchased 2,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $300.30 per share, with a total value of $662,161.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,205 shares in the company, valued at $662,161.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael Yelton sold 3,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.12, for a total value of $950,584.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,186,411.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dorothy C. Thompson bought 2,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $300.30 per share, with a total value of $662,161.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,161.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,511 shares of company stock valued at $15,809,326. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ETN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Eaton from $319.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Eaton from $357.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $348.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Eaton from $376.00 to $371.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Eaton from $375.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.06.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

