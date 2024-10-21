Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. reduced its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 166,195 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,622 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $8,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 775,559 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,847,000 after acquiring an additional 288,775 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 264,647 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,573,000 after acquiring an additional 51,924 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 4.7% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 40,863 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,053 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,262,765 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,994,000 after purchasing an additional 97,087 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 27,143 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $1,342,221.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,794,278.35. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 3,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total transaction of $170,166.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,376,085.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 27,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $1,342,221.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,403 shares in the company, valued at $33,794,278.35. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,529 shares of company stock valued at $3,509,049 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $56.62. 6,100,185 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,117,301. The company has a market capitalization of $228.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.50 and a 52-week high of $57.06.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Hsbc Global Res raised Cisco Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.74.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CSCO

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.