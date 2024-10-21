Whittier Trust Co. Purchases 9,976 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 311,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,976 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $30,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 105.4% in the 2nd quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 37,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,481,000 after buying an additional 737,550 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 30.3% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,136,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $297,575,000 after acquiring an additional 730,000 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Securities USA Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the second quarter worth about $55,626,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 961,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,197,000 after purchasing an additional 391,333 shares during the period. Finally, Baymount Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,160,000.

NYSEARCA XBI traded down $1.84 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $97.99. 5,817,253 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,466,044. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $63.80 and a 52 week high of $103.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.37.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

