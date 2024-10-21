Whittier Trust Co. Sells 1,615 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Whittier Trust Co. cut its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 308,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,615 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $51,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 375.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 177.9% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 75.9% during the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN traded down $3.47 on Monday, reaching $166.83. 362,321 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,188,249. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $124.97 and a 52 week high of $174.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

