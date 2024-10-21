Wrapped CRO (WCRO) Trading 1.2% Lower Over Last Week

Wrapped CRO (WCRO) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. One Wrapped CRO token can now be purchased for $0.0775 or 0.00000115 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped CRO has a total market cap of $66.86 million and $674,872.28 worth of Wrapped CRO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wrapped CRO has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Wrapped CRO

Wrapped CRO’s total supply is 862,560,420 tokens. Wrapped CRO’s official website is crypto.com. Wrapped CRO’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom.

Wrapped CRO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped CRO (WCRO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Cronos platform. Wrapped CRO has a current supply of 861,850,380.5943033. The last known price of Wrapped CRO is 0.07922746 USD and is up 2.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 308 active market(s) with $952,701.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://crypto.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped CRO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped CRO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped CRO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

