XYO Price Down 1.9% Over Last 7 Days (XYO)

XYO (XYO) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. XYO has a market cap of $81.68 million and $549,378.03 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, XYO has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One XYO token can now be purchased for $0.0061 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XYO Token Profile

XYO (CRYPTO:XYO) is a token. It launched on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,747,692 tokens. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. The official website for XYO is xyo.network.

XYO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,931,216,938 with 13,476,747,692 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00623443 USD and is up 2.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $556,754.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

