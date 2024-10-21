Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,042,694 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the previous session’s volume of 2,466,677 shares.The stock last traded at $26.93 and had previously closed at $27.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZETA. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Zeta Global from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley boosted their price target on Zeta Global from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zeta Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Get Zeta Global alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on ZETA

Zeta Global Stock Down 5.1 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.70 and a beta of 1.27.

Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $227.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.44 million. Zeta Global had a negative net margin of 17.76% and a negative return on equity of 79.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zeta Global

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZETA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Zeta Global by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,717,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,723,000 after purchasing an additional 431,077 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 2.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,030,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,125,000 after buying an additional 77,962 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Zeta Global by 85.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,019,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,635,000 after buying an additional 929,800 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zeta Global by 1,444.8% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,847,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,610,000 after buying an additional 1,728,005 shares during the period. Finally, Bwcp LP grew its holdings in Zeta Global by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bwcp LP now owns 1,805,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,874,000 after buying an additional 106,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Zeta Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zeta Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zeta Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.