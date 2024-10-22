10,000 Shares in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Bought by Jade Capital Advisors LLC

Jade Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,145,000. IDEX accounts for 1.4% of Jade Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in IDEX by 7.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,964,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,943,609,000 after buying an additional 555,250 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 519,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,179,000 after buying an additional 223,422 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in IDEX by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 470,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,698,000 after buying an additional 78,551 shares in the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management grew its stake in IDEX by 1.8% in the second quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 433,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,697,000 after acquiring an additional 7,615 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 25.8% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 416,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,775,000 after acquiring an additional 85,434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Stock Performance

Shares of IEX stock opened at $209.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.41. IDEX Co. has a 52 week low of $183.76 and a 52 week high of $246.36.

IDEX Announces Dividend

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $807.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $828.15 million. IDEX had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 16.87%. IDEX’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. IDEX’s payout ratio is 36.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on IEX shares. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of IDEX from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on IDEX from $245.00 to $238.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com cut IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of IDEX from $256.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of IDEX from $250.00 to $236.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.43.

IDEX Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

