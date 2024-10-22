207,307 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Bought by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 207,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,786,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPDW. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 110.4% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

SPDW stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.23. The company had a trading volume of 870,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,697,518. The stock has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $29.39 and a 52 week high of $38.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.97.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.