778 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Acquired by Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc.

Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 58,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,253,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,883,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 5,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Everpar Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VO traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $266.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 292,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,905. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $194.79 and a 52-week high of $270.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $258.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $249.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

