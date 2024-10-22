Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) & GAP (NYSE:GAP) Head to Head Contrast

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) and GAP (NYSE:GAP – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

58.8% of GAP shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of Abercrombie & Fitch shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 31.0% of GAP shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Abercrombie & Fitch and GAP”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Abercrombie & Fitch $4.66 billion 1.75 $328.12 million $8.04 19.89 GAP $15.17 billion 0.56 $502.00 million ($27.20) -0.83

Profitability

GAP has higher revenue and earnings than Abercrombie & Fitch. GAP is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Abercrombie & Fitch, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Abercrombie & Fitch and GAP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Abercrombie & Fitch 10.76% 47.35% 16.88% GAP 5.05% 28.89% 6.92%

Dividends

Abercrombie & Fitch pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. GAP pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Abercrombie & Fitch pays out 10.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. GAP pays out -2.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. GAP is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility and Risk

Abercrombie & Fitch has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GAP has a beta of 2.35, meaning that its stock price is 135% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Abercrombie & Fitch and GAP, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Abercrombie & Fitch 0 3 4 0 2.57 GAP 0 3 0 0 2.00

Abercrombie & Fitch presently has a consensus price target of $176.71, indicating a potential upside of 10.49%. GAP has a consensus price target of $27.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.00%. Given GAP’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe GAP is more favorable than Abercrombie & Fitch.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co., through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands. It sells products through its stores, various wholesale. franchise, and licensing arrangements, as well as e-commerce platforms. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in New Albany, Ohio.

About GAP

The Gap, Inc. operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include adult apparel and accessories; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls. The company offers its products through company-operated stores, franchise stores, websites, and third-party arrangements. It has franchise agreements to operate Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta stores and websites in Asia, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. The Gap, Inc. was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

