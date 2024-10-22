Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) Shares Bought by Leo Wealth LLC

Leo Wealth LLC increased its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,078 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the quarter. Leo Wealth LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 33.8% during the first quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 112,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after buying an additional 28,323 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 409.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 97,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after buying an additional 78,274 shares during the period. Herr Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the second quarter valued at $4,343,000. Finally, Myecfo LLC lifted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Myecfo LLC now owns 58,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 5,069 shares in the last quarter.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SIVR stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.16. 1,446,959 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,070,052. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.20. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $33.31.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Profile

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Free Report).

