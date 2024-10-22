Abits Group (NASDAQ:ABTS) vs. Griid Infrastructure (NASDAQ:GRDI) Head-To-Head Comparison

Abits Group (NASDAQ:ABTS – Get Free Report) and Griid Infrastructure (NASDAQ:GRDI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap financial services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Abits Group and Griid Infrastructure”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Abits Group $5.34 million 3.23 -$12.59 million N/A N/A Griid Infrastructure $20.94 million 3.41 -$18.66 million N/A N/A

Abits Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Griid Infrastructure.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Abits Group has a beta of 2.7, suggesting that its share price is 170% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Griid Infrastructure has a beta of -0.34, suggesting that its share price is 134% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Abits Group and Griid Infrastructure, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Abits Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Griid Infrastructure 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of Abits Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.8% of Griid Infrastructure shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.7% of Abits Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Griid Infrastructure shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Abits Group and Griid Infrastructure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Abits Group N/A N/A N/A Griid Infrastructure N/A -44.60% 51.28%

About Abits Group

Abits Group Inc. operates in the bitcoin mining business in the United States. The company was formerly known as Moxian (BVI) Inc and changed its name to Abits Group Inc. in November 2023. Abits Group Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Causeway Bay, Hong Kong.

About Griid Infrastructure

Griid Infrastructure Inc. operates as a vertically integrated bitcoin mining company in North America. The company owns and operates a portfolio of energy infrastructure and data centers. It also engages in bitcoin mining operation, which operates specialized computers that generate cryptocurrency. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Cincinnati, Ohio.

