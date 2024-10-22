Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Given New $350.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Free Report) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $340.00 to $350.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $308.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.82.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 0.2 %

APD stock opened at $331.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $290.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $269.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.27. Air Products and Chemicals has a fifty-two week low of $212.24 and a fifty-two week high of $332.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.82.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 16.53%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals will post 12.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Air Products and Chemicals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 2,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 104.3% in the 1st quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Get Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.