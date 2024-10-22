Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

AMPH has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $50.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 3.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.83. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $36.56 and a fifty-two week high of $65.92.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $182.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.29 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 23.36% and a return on equity of 29.79%. Research analysts predict that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, CFO William J. Peters sold 10,282 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total transaction of $454,772.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,162,175.69. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard K. Prins sold 17,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $736,540.07. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,971 shares in the company, valued at $1,463,130.97. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO William J. Peters sold 10,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total transaction of $454,772.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 94,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,162,175.69. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,383 shares of company stock valued at $1,524,123 over the last quarter. 27.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Guys Formula LLC purchased a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 116,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% during the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 70.0% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $1,710,000. 65.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. It offers BAQSIMI, a nasal spray for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; Primatene Mist, an over-the-counter epinephrine inhalation product for the temporary relief of mild symptoms of intermittent asthma; Enoxaparin, to prevent and treat deep vein thrombosis; REXTOVY and Naloxone for opioid overdose; Glucagon for injection emergency kit; and Cortrosyn, for use as a diagnostic agent in the screening of patients with adrenocortical insufficiency.

