Analyzing American Environmental Partners (AEPT) and Its Competitors

American Environmental Partners (OTCMKTS:AEPT – Get Free Report) is one of 44 publicly-traded companies in the “Industrial organic chemicals” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare American Environmental Partners to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares American Environmental Partners and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio American Environmental Partners $23.81 million N/A -0.08 American Environmental Partners Competitors $5.78 billion $14.41 million 5.49

American Environmental Partners’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than American Environmental Partners. American Environmental Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Environmental Partners N/A N/A N/A American Environmental Partners Competitors -20.96% -386.35% -2.24%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares American Environmental Partners and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for American Environmental Partners and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Environmental Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A American Environmental Partners Competitors 483 1006 1535 68 2.38

As a group, “Industrial organic chemicals” companies have a potential upside of 24.72%. Given American Environmental Partners’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe American Environmental Partners has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.3% of American Environmental Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.4% of shares of all “Industrial organic chemicals” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.7% of shares of all “Industrial organic chemicals” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

American Environmental Partners has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Environmental Partners’ rivals have a beta of 0.55, suggesting that their average stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

American Environmental Partners rivals beat American Environmental Partners on 5 of the 9 factors compared.

About American Environmental Partners

American Environmental Partners, Inc., through its subsidiaries, sources, treats, and distributes reclaimed water in the United States. It engages in the designing, construction, and operation of regional water treatment facilities that serve industrial, energy, and government sectors. The company also focuses on drilling, operating, and partnership opportunities in the upstream oil and gas space. It also provides geotechnical services; educational marketing platforms of podcasts and videography; and construction, drilling, flowback, completions, and well-site services. The company was formerly known as American Energy Partners, Inc. and changed its name to American Environmental Partners, Inc. in October 2023. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania.

