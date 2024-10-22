Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Price Target Increased to $150.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at UBS Group from $117.00 to $150.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.12% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on APO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.56.

NYSE:APO traded down $0.69 on Tuesday, hitting $144.07. 183,998 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,587,433. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Apollo Global Management has a 52 week low of $77.11 and a 52 week high of $146.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.92.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.18 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 16.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director Pauline Richards acquired 2,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $104.92 per share, for a total transaction of $246,666.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 85,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,007,801.68. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APO. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $266,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $286,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 10.8% during the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 43.3% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

