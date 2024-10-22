ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Stock Position Boosted by RBA Wealth Management LLC

RBA Wealth Management LLC increased its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. ASML comprises about 2.2% of RBA Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $5,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. KP Management LLC grew its position in ASML by 66.7% in the second quarter. KP Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Harvard Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in ASML by 239.8% in the second quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. now owns 93,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,645,000 after purchasing an additional 66,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 122.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 6,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,560,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in ASML by 169.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,661,000 after purchasing an additional 14,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in ASML by 25,520.0% in the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ASML traded up $5.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $719.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,735,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,386,141. The firm has a market cap of $283.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $573.86 and a fifty-two week high of $1,110.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $831.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $913.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.407 per share. This represents a $5.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 29th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is 28.70%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ASML shares. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on ASML from $1,052.00 to $815.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on ASML from $1,207.00 to $1,148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on ASML from $1,000.00 to $790.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded ASML from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays raised ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $970.60.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

