AT&T (NYSE:T) Shares Down 1% – Here’s What Happened

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.05 and last traded at $21.44. Approximately 12,088,910 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 35,393,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Daiwa America upgraded AT&T to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on AT&T from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded AT&T to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.69.

Get AT&T alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on T

AT&T Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.01. The company has a market capitalization of $154.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.60.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The company had revenue of $29.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.05 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 63.79%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AT&T

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of T. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in AT&T by 12.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 20,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,436,000. Austin Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 12.9% in the first quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 26.9% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 3,958 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its holdings in AT&T by 13.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 16,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.