Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO) Price Target Raised to $23.00

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore lifted their price objective on Bausch + Lomb from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Bausch + Lomb from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James assumed coverage on Bausch + Lomb in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.27.

Bausch + Lomb Stock Performance

NYSE:BLCO traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.05. 295,221 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 571,340. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.81 and a 200 day moving average of $16.15. Bausch + Lomb has a twelve month low of $13.16 and a twelve month high of $21.69.

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Bausch + Lomb had a positive return on equity of 3.36% and a negative net margin of 10.15%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Bausch + Lomb’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Bausch + Lomb will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Bausch + Lomb

In other Bausch + Lomb news, CEO Brent L. Saunders bought 32,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.66 per share, with a total value of $505,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 595,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,320,346.54. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Bausch + Lomb by 14,052.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the second quarter worth about $173,000. Fore Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bausch + Lomb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $384,000. Renaissance Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 57.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 36,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 13,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the second quarter worth $580,000. 11.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bausch + Lomb Company Profile

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company in the United States, Puerto Rico, China, France, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, Russia, Spain, Italy, Mexico, Poland, South Korea, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Vision Care, Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products comprising over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions, such as eye allergies, conjunctivitis, dry eye, and redness relief.

