Bayshore Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSE:GROY)

Bayshore Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSE:GROY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Gold Royalty by 62.2% during the second quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC now owns 84,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 32,315 shares during the last quarter. Regal Partners Ltd lifted its position in Gold Royalty by 101.9% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Partners Ltd now owns 83,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 41,899 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Gold Royalty in the 3rd quarter worth about $132,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Gold Royalty in the 2nd quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Royalty in the second quarter valued at approximately $705,000. 33.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gold Royalty alerts:

Gold Royalty Stock Up 0.7 %

GROY stock opened at $1.51 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.29 million, a P/E ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Gold Royalty Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $2.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Gold Royalty ( NYSE:GROY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Gold Royalty had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 381.76%. The company had revenue of $1.79 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Gold Royalty Corp. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.75 price objective on shares of Gold Royalty in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Gold Royalty

Gold Royalty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term returns for its investors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GROY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSE:GROY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.