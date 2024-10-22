BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Shares Sold by Raleigh Capital Management Inc.

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BCE were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in BCE by 23.8% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,520,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $178,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,488 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of BCE by 116.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 56,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 30,125 shares during the period. &PARTNERS purchased a new stake in shares of BCE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $298,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of BCE by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,545,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,441,000 after acquiring an additional 182,198 shares during the period. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new position in BCE during the second quarter worth $1,064,000. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BCE alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BCE shares. National Bank Financial lowered shares of BCE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Cibc World Mkts raised BCE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of BCE from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of BCE from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BCE has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.33.

BCE Stock Performance

NYSE:BCE opened at $33.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $30.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.72. BCE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.13 and a fifty-two week high of $41.77.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 8.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

BCE Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.729 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 204.86%.

About BCE

(Free Report)

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE).

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.